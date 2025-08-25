WWE Speed Titles Coming To NXT, Contender Tournament Set

"WWE Speed" has been the company's first foray into X-exclusive programming, providing a single match a week, with a quick time limit and an even faster pace. However, with no new episodes since July, some have wondered what the fate of the men's and women's Speed divisions would be.

During WWE NXT Heatwave, NXT general manager Ava announced that the men's and women's Speed Championships will be coming to the developmental brand, joining other midcard accomplishments in NXT, like the NXT North American and Women's North American titles, as well as the NXT Heritage Cup. The current Speed Champions are El Grande Americano and Sol Ruca. Ruca was on hand for the announcement, where Ava also revealed that there would be a number one contender's tournament, which will determine who will challenge Ruca at the upcoming No Mercy event in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on September 27. Along with being the Women's Speed Champion, Ruca is also the Women's North American Champion.

El Grande Americano is the Men's Speed Champion. The character originally won the title while being portrayed by Chad Gable, but, since Gable's recent injury, is now played by former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Ludwig Kaiser. Americano won it during his time antagonizing the lucha talent in WWE, following the purchase of lucha libre promotion AAA. Americano won the title from Dragon Lee. There is still no word on WWE's relationship with the X social media platform, but the announcement suggests that the show will likely not be returning, as had been assumed.