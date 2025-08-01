Update On The Status Of WWE Speed

If you happen to be a fan of wrestling matches that are specifically under three minutes long, today has brought you some bad news: WWE Speed has been quietly canceled, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that the show has not been mentioned onscreen or across social media over the last few weeks, and no new matches have been taped since early July.

Meltzer speculated that the deal between WWE and the social media platform expired, and nobody within WWE felt that Speed was important enough to warrant an announcement over its cancellation. Still, there's been no official word on the show's fate yet, and it could end up returning, either on X or with another partner.

Speed began streaming in March 2024, featuring Corey Graves handling commentary duty on his own. Each match could be seen for free on X, with either a three-minute or five-minute time limit depending on whether or not it was a title match. Two championships were eventually created specific to the brand, with the titles currently held by El Grande Americano and Sol Ruca, as nothing has been vacated yet. Former Speed champions also include Candice LeRae, Dragon Lee, Andrade, and Ricochet.

The last Speed match to date, featuring Sol Ruca defending her title against Alba Fyre, was taped on July 8 and streamed online the following day. Before last month, new installments of Speed had been posted twice a week, with standard three-minute matches shown on Wednesday followed by the longer title bouts on Friday.