Syko Stu's Brother Shares Medical Update After Raja Jackson Incident

Syko Stu's brother has shared an update on the wrestler's medical condition after he was attacked by Raja Jackson at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event.

Jackson ran in for a pre-planned spot with Stu – real name Stuart Smith – on Saturday night, and while he was planned to attack Stu, he proceeded to land a stiff slam followed by a multitude of unprotected strikes to the face while Stu was unconscious. Stu was hospitalized and LAPD has confirmed its investigating the incident, though at this time of writing its unknown whether charges have been pursued.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu," his brother, Andrew, wrote in an update. "Please continue to keep him in your prayers. He's currently stable but in critical care. At this time we're focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support. Also we currently do not [have] a GoFundMe set up, any links posted are not affiliated with us."

"Stuart Smith is a beloved friend and long time uncle of mines [sic]," Jonovan Smith also wrote to Facebook, attached with a picture of Stu in the hospital. "His case was not as positive as I had hoped. I know and hope he will make a full recovery. Stu has been nothing but gracious and kind me [sic] and my family. To see him like this pains my heart. I believe that KnokX Pro is at fault for these events, to have allowed this to happen is beyond belief. Honestly I'm upset."

KnokX Pro released a statement following the incident, condemning the actions, while Jackson's father also posted to social media a condemnation of his son's actions alongside the belief that he should never have been allowed in the ring.