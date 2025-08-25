Additional Details On WWE-ESPN Agreement, Effect On Peacock Deal

WWE's new media rights agreement with ESPN is already reshaping the company's programming landscape — and its relationship with Peacock. According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the five-year ESPN deal, which now runs through August 2030 instead of March 2031, allows WWE to enter the next round of negotiations earlier if rights fees continue to climb.

Financially, the shift represents a major upgrade. While Peacock had been paying just under $190 million this year, the ESPN package averages $325 million annually, albeit starting at a lower figure. WWE will still provide Peacock with NXT premium live events and archival content, though part of the new deal involved reducing what Peacock would have paid through March in exchange for an early exit.

Peacock, meanwhile, has maneuvered to retain WWE subscribers by adding exclusivity. "Saturday Night's Main Event," previously airing on NBC, will now stream only on Peacock for the remainder of its deal, ending in October 2029. The decision reflects NBC's disappointment in the show's linear ratings, despite it outperforming most Saturday programming outside major sports. Notably, the John Cena retirement show on December 13 will bypass NBC entirely, underscoring the shift in strategy.

Two SNME broadcasts remain this year — November 1 in Salt Lake City and December 13 in Boston. WWE reportedly pushed for the Cena special to air December 27 to compete with AEW's Worlds End, but NBC declined.

Looking ahead, WWE announced that Crown Jewel in Perth (10/11) and Survivor Series in San Diego (11/29) will stream exclusively in the U.S. on the ESPN app. There's discussion of simulcasting portions of events on ESPN's linear channels before funneling fans to the app for main matches, a strategy designed to drive subscriptions.

Internationally, WWE programming remains unaffected, with Netflix still holding rights outside the U.S.

