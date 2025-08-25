Dave Meltzer Claims Some In AEW Don't Expect Chris Jericho To Return

Last week, Chris Jericho's name made headlines when it was reported that he could be interested in returning to WWE with his AEW contract set to expire at the end of this year. Although Jericho has been one of the key pieces to helping AEW grow since its inception in 2019, Dave Meltzer revealed in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that many within the company expect the "Lionheart" to finish his career in WWE. Additionally, Meltzer notes that those in AEW believe Jericho will return at the WWE Royal Rumble, and also stated that the Connecticut-based promotion expects to hear from 35-year veteran.

Meltzer continued by reiterating his thoughts about Jericho's contract status from his previous reports, stating that WWE is the best fit for him going forward. He explained that AEW promising their talent a lighter schedule isn't the grand incentive that it used to be years ago, and with Jericho being in his mid-50s, he's confident WWE will be accommodating when it comes to limiting his time in the ring, similarly to CM Punk, who rarely wrestles on television. Despite Jericho leaving can be viewed as a loss for AEW, Meltzer stated that "Y2J" is also one of the highest paid wrestlers on the roster, and will likely not be used in the title picture or main event scene going forward. Therefore, if Jericho signs with WWE, it gives AEW the opportunity to spend their money on younger stars or main event players.