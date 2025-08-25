Dominik Mysterio To Defend WWE Men's IC Title Vs. AJ Styles On Raw In Paris Next Week

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles once again, this time on "WWE Raw," next week from Paris, France following Clash in Paris. General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official in a backstage segment on Monday's episode when Mysterio demanded Pearce put a stop to Styles' actions.

Styles attacked Mysterio during Monday's episode when the champion attempted to interfere in JD McDonagh's match against Dragon Lee. Styles came out of the crowd to chase off the younger star. Styles' interference also cost Mysterio the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemanía XXXIII last week. Now, "Dirty Dom" is looking to take Styles out before he gets his next shot at El Hijo de Vikingo at Worlds Collide on September 13.

Mysterio successfully retained his title over Styles at SummerSlam at the beginning of the month. "The Phenomenal One" had been terrorizing Mysterio for weeks before the match, dressing up as various backstage roles to goad him into a title opportunity after Mysterio had been playing up an injury to avoid him.