Shayna Baszler Opens Up About WWE Release, Says She Had Recently Signed A New Deal

Former NXT Women's Champion and MMA fighter, Shayna Baszler recently departed the WWE. She was a standout performer during her run in "NXT," but could never generate the buzz she did in Florida on the main roster.

Baszler was on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where she talked about whether she was released by the promotion or if her contract had run out.

"I was released. I had not long ago signed a contract extension. I wish it had run out, but no, I was released. I had, like, three years left on it."

She expounds on whether or not she was expecting a release from the company.

"It's obviously never a good feeling, I think. But, it was not unexpected. Like we, since they didn't renew Sonya [Deville's] contract, since that time, we just weren't on TV, me and Zoey [Stark]," Baszler said. "We were trying to pitch stories and ideas and do our own stuff on social media and that kind of thing, but nothing was kinda hitting with creative."

The grappling specialist had a decently long run on WWE's main roster. Her final chapter was forming PFC with Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark. The faction name was critically panned from the jump. However, most fans felt that all three women had the potential to break through. Now, Stark is the only one remaining in the promotion following Deville and Baszler's releases.

Baszler appears to remain on good terms with WWE, as there was a report a month ago that she was producing some "NXT" matches until her 90 day non-compete was up.

