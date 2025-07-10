Backstage Update On Shayna Baszler Producing WWE NXT Matches

After she was one of several released from WWE in May, it seemed pretty apparent that Shayna Baszler's wrestling future lay somewhere outside the promotion. But that belief was called into question this past week, when two reports revealed that Baszler was producing matches for this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," with it being suggested that Baszler could secure a permanent position in that role if she performed well.

But even those reports may not be what they seem, at least according to Dave Meltzer. On the Thursday morning edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer had an update on the story, including revealing that Tuesday wasn't the first time Baszler had produced a match for "NXT." Meltzer also suggested though that Baszler's producing role was less a sign she was sticking with WWE and more her passing the time until she was able to wrestle again.

"The story on Shayna Baszler is this," Meltzer said. "She right now is on her...I think she's got another month. I think the date is August 2 when her 90 days is up. So she can't wrestle anywhere until August 2. So for now, like, it came out that she was one of the agents, her and I believe...but she was one of the agents for the Kelani Jordan from last night. And people...the story was made out to be bigger than it was. She has been at 'NXT' tapings. She has agented other matches, but this is the first one to come out. But it's not like she's taken a job as an agent. She is doing it since she's around and they've asked her."

