Report: Recently Released WWE Star Listed As Producer For NXT Match

While there's been plenty of big stories in 2025, the biggest, and most shocking, may have been the saga of R-Truth. It wasn't that long ago that Truth's WWE contract was allowed to expire back in May, prompting a public outcry from fans that led to WWE bringing him back a week later. And while that would seem like a one time occurrence, based on a happening that occurred this past Tuesday on "NXT," Truth may not be the only one WWE has second thoughts about letting go.

On X Wednesday morning, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reported that Shayna Baszler had been spotted backstage at "NXT," working the show as a producer. Details on Bodyslam's patreon revealed that Baszler was the producer for Kelani Jordan's match against Lainey Reid, and that she spent the show shadowing producer Chris Girard, aka former WWE star Oney Lorcan. Fightful has since confirmed that report, noting that WWE was looking to see how Baszler did in the role, indicating it was some sort of tryout.

Baszler's producer tryout comes a little more than two months after she was released from the promotion, alongside former WWE stars Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and Dakota Kai. Due to being on a main roster contract, Baszler's noncompete clause was expected to end in early August, in contrast to Jade and Dolin, whose noncompete clauses ended earlier due to them being on "NXT" deals. While AEW star Thunder Rosa expressed interest in the promotion bringing Baszler in at the time, this recent development suggests Baszler may not explore the free agent market after all.