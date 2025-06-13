Dave Meltzer Breaks Down R-Truth's Recent WWE Return As Ron Killings

As far as Killings making his return at Money in the Bank, that was a Paul "Triple H" Levesque call, who ironically was the man who made the final decision on letting Killings run down his contract in the first place. The creative for the end of the show was kept very close to the vest, with only a select few being told on a need-to-know basis.

However, one thing that Meltzer was told by a source within WWE was that there was a lot of talk about how Killings, who was a mid-carder that had a loyal following based primarily on his comedic nature and how long he'd been with the company, was a bigger talking point coming out of Money in the Bank than Jacob Fatu turning on Solo Sikoa, which sets up Fatu to be a future main event star, and Cody Rhodes pinning John Cena, which looks to have set up one of the possible main events for SummerSlam. Meltzer claimed that these two talking points weren't killed by the surprise return of Killings, but they didn't have the impact that WWE were likely hoping for.

When it comes to Killings going by his real name and being a more serious character, that was one of the things he negotiated for when his new deal was being worked out. This is something Meltzer sees as a smart move long-term as he can be on WWE TV using his real name, then move on to the indies and convention circuit when his WWE run is over and have his real name carry some weight to it in the eyes of the public or casual fan. With that said, Meltzer did state that there is a real irony in that the fans wanted Killings back in WWE because they connected with the naïve, comedic character he had played for years, only for him to return as someone completely different. Had he had a serious character before his initial departure, Meltzer finds it hard to believe that he would have been brought back at all.