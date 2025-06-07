John Cena Lays Out Cody Rhodes, Addresses 'We Want Truth' Chants On WWE SmackDown

After being the man left lying last week to end "WWE SmackDown," it was Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena to stand tall over World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and nemesis Cody Rhodes to end the go-home episode of "SmackDown" before Money in the Bank. Cena and Logan Paul will take on Rhodes and Uso in a tag team match, presumably in the main event of the premium live event.

Following the beat down of the babyfaces, Cena told the crowd that their idea of what the WWE is will be ruined. He addressed the ongoing chants for R-Truth, who revealed on Sunday that his contract wasn't being renewed by WWE just days after having a match against Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. After delivering a second Attitude Adjustment to Rhodes in the center of the ring, Cena said that the WWE fans couldn't handle "the truth" and said "our truth," referring to himself and Paul, was right there, staring fans in the face. Cena held up his championship and Paul raised the World Heavyweight title to end the show.