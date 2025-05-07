Thunder Rosa Would Love To See This Recent WWE Release In AEW, Names Others Who Fit

The free agent market got a little more crowded this past week, when WWE released over a dozen wrestlers, including notable names like Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, Eddy Thorpe, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. And no sooner were they let go did fans begins speculating on what these wrestlers' next move would be, and whether any of them could wind up in AEW once their noncompete clauses ended.

On Wednesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer decided to ask an actual AEW talent, Thunder Rosa, who she'd like to see from this crop of releases come into AEW. She didn't hesitate at all with her answer.

"Shayna Baszler," Rosa said. "I love Shayna. I've always loved her. And I think she's solid on everything she does. She's really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she'll be great...I think we need more women in those men's stables. I think it adds more to things. And it's been very few, the ones that have had the opportunity to do that, and I think Shayna would add a lot to that mix."

LaGreca threw out a few other names for Rosa to consider, including Jade, who had previously worked "AEW Dark" matches under the name Elayna Black, and former Damage CTRL member Kai. Rosa seemed somewhat receptive to Jade coming in, though she didn't outright say so. When it came to Kai, however, she was quick to endorse her as a potential signee.

"That's another one, absolutely," Rosa said. "Yes."

