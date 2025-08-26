AEW's Chris Jericho, More Ex-WWE Stars Donate To Raja Jackson Assault Victim Recovery

AEW's Chris Jericho is among the notable names to have donated to Syko Stu's GoFundMe campaign as he recovers from his attack at the hands of Raja Jackson on Saturday night.

Jackson is being investigated by the LAPD for his actions on Saturday night, during which he was planned for a spot at KnokX Pro Wrestling to interact with Stu; he went above and beyond anything that could be considered working, dropping Stu on the back of his head and following up with several unprotected punches to the face while the wrestler was unresponsive.

Stu has since been confirmed as stable and recovering, though his family launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover medical costs and eventual loss of earnings. The total amount of money raised by the campaign at the time of writing is $24,619 out of the current $35,000 goal; among those to donate, and the highest donation currently, was Jericho with $2,500. Deonna Purrazzo and her husband Steve Maclin have donated $300, while Cezar Bononi and Ariya Daivari donated $500 each.

Following the incident, WWE severed ties with KnokX Pro Wrestling as a WWE ID designated school. Police responded to the incident on Saturday night after receiving calls of an attempted murder, with officers reporting it as a felony battery; at the time of writing, it's unknown if any arrests have been made.