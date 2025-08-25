New Updates Provide More Details On Raja Jackson Incident, Police Investigation

A new report has shed further light on the police investigation into Raja Jackson for attacking Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show on Saturday.

Jackson was planned to enter the ring and attack Stu in a worked scenario, but would go above and beyond in slamming Stu to the ground and punching the unresponsive wrestler several times to the face. He was pulled off by other wrestlers present for the event after showing no signs of stopping the attack by his own volition.

Reporting on the matter on Monday, the LA Times noted that a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed officers were called to the venue at 9PM on Saturday after receiving a report of an attempted murder; the suspect, Jackson, had left the location by the time officers arrived and the victim, Stu, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. It was further reported that an LAPD spokesperson said officers completed a felony battery report, and detectives have been assigned to the case, though no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Stu's brother provided an update on the wrestler's condition after he was hospitalized by the attack previously, but has since followed up with an additional update that looks positive. He wrote:

"Good morning. Thank you for the outpouring of support. Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack. Thank you everyone for reaching out, it's been difficult to get back to everyone individually. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible. He's currently resting and says, 'Thank you for the love and support.'"

As promised, a GoFundMe has since been organized by Stu's wife. "We've set up an official GoFundMe for Syko Stu to help cover uncovered costs, loss of income, and to support his recovery," the family of Stu wrote to social media.

The description of the GoFundMe reads:

"Hello everyone, I'm reaching out to get support for Stuart Smith better known as Syko Stu. On August 23rd he was involved in an unscripted assault that has left him in the hospital with intense recovery needed to regain good health. [Stu] is a US Army veteran who used wrestling as an outlet to deal with his PTSD, this incident has not only caused physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it."