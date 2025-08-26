Douglas Malo, Who Intervened In Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Incident, Breaks Down Timeline

Douglas Malo, the wrestler who pulled Raja Jackson off of Syko Stu at KnokX Pro Wrestling on Saturday night, has provided a lengthy recount and summary of the incident from his perspective.

Jackson attacked Stu, real name Stuart Smith, in a pre-planned spot following on from an interaction ahead of the show; Jackson run into the ring, dropped Stu on the back of his head, and delivered 23 punches unprotected to the face of the unresponsive wrestler. LAPD are investigating the felony battery, following up on reports of an attempted murder. Though its unknown at the time of writing whether an arrest has been made.

Malo gave an update on Stu on the "Scaling Up" podcast, "Broken facial bones, missing teeth, has no recollection of what happened. Incoherent," and confirmed he was disassociating with KnokX Pro for allowing it to happen. "Stu's pretty f***ed up. I'll put it this way," he said. Later on, he added, "He was choking on his f***ing blood, the paramedics came... Stu left by paramedics in his own blood, choking."

It was noted that Stu had to be put in a medically induced coma and had sustained brain swelling.

He also said that if he had not got involved, "I promise you he would have killed him. He would have killed me if he would have got the best of me."