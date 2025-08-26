Douglas Malo, Who Intervened In Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Incident, Breaks Down Timeline
Douglas Malo, the wrestler who pulled Raja Jackson off of Syko Stu at KnokX Pro Wrestling on Saturday night, has provided a lengthy recount and summary of the incident from his perspective.
Jackson attacked Stu, real name Stuart Smith, in a pre-planned spot following on from an interaction ahead of the show; Jackson run into the ring, dropped Stu on the back of his head, and delivered 23 punches unprotected to the face of the unresponsive wrestler. LAPD are investigating the felony battery, following up on reports of an attempted murder. Though its unknown at the time of writing whether an arrest has been made.
Malo gave an update on Stu on the "Scaling Up" podcast, "Broken facial bones, missing teeth, has no recollection of what happened. Incoherent," and confirmed he was disassociating with KnokX Pro for allowing it to happen. "Stu's pretty f***ed up. I'll put it this way," he said. Later on, he added, "He was choking on his f***ing blood, the paramedics came... Stu left by paramedics in his own blood, choking."
It was noted that Stu had to be put in a medically induced coma and had sustained brain swelling.
He also said that if he had not got involved, "I promise you he would have killed him. He would have killed me if he would have got the best of me."
Malo recalled the attack on Stu from his perspective
Recalling the moment as he remembered it, Malo said, "He was out on the slam, and then the guy made contact multiple times. I remember seeing, kind of being in shock, and then I just went."
He continued, "Outside of that, running in there was other people that could have got involved, that I made eye contact with. But they just stayed by the stage. Let me put it this way. I'm sorry to Stu that the people that said that they were your friends let this happen."
Malo described having finished his match, going backstage and being told to keep an eye on the ring in case something happened. He was told of the interaction prior to the event, and that they had since resolved the issue but there were lingering concerns over the angle. However, he recalled his frustration at not being told when the spot was to occur or any form of cue. He said being tasked with keeping an eye on things felt like he was being treated like a dog.
"It felt like how you would use a dog. Like, 'Hey, we'll send our b**** to go do this," he said. Malo recalled that even as he tried to break things up, Jackson was attempting to shoot a double-leg and punched him in the eye, and felt betrayed by the fact no one attempted to help him.
Malo blamed AJ Mana for premeditating the attack, confirmed he was done with KnokX Pro
When asked if he felt it was a pre-meditated attack, Malo laid the blame towards AJ Mana, who was caught on video encouraging Jackson to get a receipt.
"You brought somebody that was volatile, that you knew had issues," he said. "I think the culmination between his dad [Rampage Jackson] picking on him, and all his daddy issues came out AJ gassed up into his head because let me put it this way; I don't like Raja. I think Raja's a s*** person for what he did. But I think AJ's a bigger s*** person for gassing him up to be that f***ing ring, to leading him to ruin his own f***ing life, to hurt somebody that AJ also has a f***ing problem. You can't f***ing tell me that's not, I don't believe in coincidence."
He continued, "You got somebody that's a real fighter, trained by somebody that was one of the greatest of all time, and then you had him do your dirty work. He ruined two people's lives."
Malo condemned those involved in Stu's match, "Somebody pinned Stu after he almost got beat to death. People are so chicken s*** that they don't understand violence. They don't understand what's going on. They don't want to partake in anything. They weren't willing to save their friend."
Speaking on Jackson himself, Malo said that he needs mental help and jail time. But he was far more concerned for the family of Stu: "Stu's family, now they're wondering if he's going to be normal again. It's not the tragedy of losing my son to jail. [It's] Is he going to be able to remember things? Can he walk? Can he talk normal?"
Malo ensured to say that the incident was not a reflection of Rikishi or Thamiko Fatu, although they will get the blame for their names being attached to the school. But he was certain in being done with KnokX Pro, "What's the point? They would watch me die."