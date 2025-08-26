AEW's Jim Ross Comments On Vince McMahon's Appearance In TMZ Hulk Hogan Documentary

In the wake of Hulk Hogan's passing, there were several tributes released for the late legend and over time there will naturally be several documentaries and likely a biopic about his life. However, TMZ jumped the gun, and already released their own documentary about Hogan that featured several notable names like Vince McMahon. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was put off by McMahon's literal appearance in the documentary.

"I thought he looked horrible, 'he' meaning Vince, I thought he looked tired, withdrawn, and had me concerned," Jim Ross said about McMahon whilst talking about the documentary on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "It was not an expose, the only negative thing or [what] one perceived as negative was Hogan's sex tape that got leaked from years ago. That's it. Everything else was hearts and flowers. Apple pies and ice cream."

The AEW broadcaster thinks that whoever did McMahon's makeup should be fired.

"He just looked withdrawn and so old," Ross added, before noting that he agrees with McMahon about Hogan never being racist and took a similar tone as McMahon's in the documentary by not condoning the actions themselves. Additionally, Ross added that McMahon rarely makes public appearances these days, and again focused on his former boss' appearance. "I thought he was uncomfortable, but he seemed to be very honest. I didn't hear Vince say anything on the TMZ piece that I felt like was questionable."

