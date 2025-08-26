Knokx Pro Wrestler Says Promotion Discouraging People From Talking To Police

It would appear that KnokX Pro Wrestling officials discouraged talent and staff from cooperating with the police investigation into Raja Jackson's attack on Stuart "Syko Stu" on Saturday night.

Douglas Malo, the wrestler shown to stop Jackson in his violent attack of Stu, has recounted his perspective of the incident in the time since, addressing everything while appearing on the "Scaling Up" podcast.

He was joined by fellow professional wrestler Ian Knoxxx, who noted that he was not present for the incident, but had previously learned that KnokX Pro was taking steps to discourage those within the promotion/wrestling school from talking to the police as they investigate the matter.

LAPD has confirmed detective have been assigned to the case, after officers responded to reports of an attempted murder on Saturday night and filed a felony battery report. At the time of writing, it is unknown whether an arrest has been made.

Screenshots of correspondence sent within a group chat were released as evidence of the attempted cover-up, as shown in the post below.

KnokX Pro officials told talent not to cooperate with investigations into Raja Jackson's attack of Syko Stu pic.twitter.com/wrtd8BsSZx — Max Everett | Wrestling Inc (@max_everett10) August 26, 2025

"Please refrain from engaging in comment sections on social media posts about this tragedy. It will be weaponized in potential criminal and civil case. Fly low," Kevin Thomas, a KnokX Pro wrestler wrote, following up with, "If law enforcement or an attorney for the suspect contacts you in any capacity, let someone here know right away for guidance on how to address them."

Reno Anoa'i, an owner of KnokX Pro, is seen to write: "Do not put yourself in investigation... Wither [sic] people with us or not!! [sic] Ny family sika joe roman uso and sefa abs jacob are supporting us."

The last sentence presuming to read as Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Jimmy and Jey Uso are in support of them. WWE severed ties with KnokX Pro on Monday, with the school previously designated under WWE ID.