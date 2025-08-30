Spike Dudley Remembers Convincing WWE HOFer To Throw Him Around
Pro wrestling veteran Spike Dudley was known for pushing the envelope when it came to extreme spots, even amongst his "brothers," D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley. However, not everyone was willing to put Spike through some of the crazier spots, and according to the veteran himself, he had to convince The Undertaker to Chokeslam him straight out of the ring.
"I'm new in the WWE, he's the Hardcore Champion, and they book Spike versus The Undertaker," Spike recalled during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," adding that the idea came up as they discussed the match. "I looked at him and was like, 'Dude, is that it?' And I didn't mean it in the sense of like 'you need to do more because I'm not going to sell for you' but I was like 'that's all you're gonna do with me?'"
He then recalled explaining to Undertaker that, because of his size, you could physically do more with Spike than any other wrestler on the roster. "I started to think for a second, and I was like, 'Well, dude, your Chokeslam?' 'What?' 'Chokeslam me out of the ring.' He went 'No!' I was like 'No,' I was like 'I'm serious, I can take it!'" Spike added that Undertaker suggested that they add a crash pad at least to try it out, despite not being open to the idea at all.
'If Spike says he can take it, he can take it'
Even after a few attempts, The Undertaker still wasn't sold on the idea, according to Spike Dudley, but things took a better turn for his case when Bubba Dudley walked down to the ring while they were practicing. "And he looked at Bubba, and he's like: 'This kid wants me to Chokeslam him out of the ring. Like, is he, is he insane?' And Bubba looked at him and goes ”Take, if Spike says he can take it, he can take it; it's okay,'" he added.
According to Spike, after this, Undertaker conceded to doing the spot, and they ended up pulling it off. Years later, the two discussed the spot backstage at WrestleMania 40 for the Hall of Fame Ceremony, where the "Deadman" seemed to not remember their extensive talks beforehand after they watched the match in a video. "He didn't remember that I had to convince him to do it, he was apologizing to me like 'I'm sorry, I was such an a**hole for making you do that!' And I was like 'No, I'm the a**hole for making you do it!'" He recalled. However, he claims he eventually set the record straight with Undertaker, who was relieved that he wasn't the one who took liberties with Spike.
