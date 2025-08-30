Spike Dudley Remembers Convincing WWE HOFer To Throw Him Around

Pro wrestling veteran Spike Dudley was known for pushing the envelope when it came to extreme spots, even amongst his "brothers," D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley. However, not everyone was willing to put Spike through some of the crazier spots, and according to the veteran himself, he had to convince The Undertaker to Chokeslam him straight out of the ring.

"I'm new in the WWE, he's the Hardcore Champion, and they book Spike versus The Undertaker," Spike recalled during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," adding that the idea came up as they discussed the match. "I looked at him and was like, 'Dude, is that it?' And I didn't mean it in the sense of like 'you need to do more because I'm not going to sell for you' but I was like 'that's all you're gonna do with me?'"

He then recalled explaining to Undertaker that, because of his size, you could physically do more with Spike than any other wrestler on the roster. "I started to think for a second, and I was like, 'Well, dude, your Chokeslam?' 'What?' 'Chokeslam me out of the ring.' He went 'No!' I was like 'No,' I was like 'I'm serious, I can take it!'" Spike added that Undertaker suggested that they add a crash pad at least to try it out, despite not being open to the idea at all.