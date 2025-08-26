Jake The Snake Roberts Reacts To 'Devastating' Loss Of WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

Last month, the professional wrestling world said goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan as he died at the age of 71, with reports indicating a heart attack to be the cause. Weeks later, the loss is still fresh in the mind of fellow Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who recently spoke about his fallen friend on "The Snake Pit."

"It was devastating, man," Roberts said. "It was a shock. It floored me. It really did. He's missed. I still can't get my mind around it. I really can't. Whenever I say Hulk Hogan, I don't think about oh, he's passed. I think about him and [his catchphrase] 'What you gonna do, brother?' It's been tough. It still hasn't sunk in. It's been a couple of weeks and he still hasn't sunk in. I don't know that it will. He was that high up on the board."

Roberts and Hogan shared the ring on a few occasions in WWE, including four Royal Rumbles, two of which Hogan won. During Hogan's first run as WWE Champion, he defeated Roberts at a trio of live events as well. Back in 1989, the two then found themselves in the same corner as they, along with Ax and Smash defeated The Million Dollar Team (Ted DiBiase, The Barbarian, The Warlord and Zeus) in an elimination match at WWE Survivor Series.

In his last few months, Hogan took on the role of commissioner for the soon-to-debut Real American Freestyle Wrestling League, a project he started alongside Eric Bischoff. Meanwhile, Roberts serves as a special advisor in AEW's community outreach program.

