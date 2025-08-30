Cody Rhodes Reveals New Details About Bus Catching Fire Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has not shied away from extreme spots across his career, like the flaming table spot during his AEW match against Aleister Black or his intense Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins in 2022. However, Rhodes once flirted with actual disaster when the bus he was sleeping in caught on fire, leaving him with a narrow opportunity to escape.

During his interview of Becky Lynch on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, Rhodes recalled his bus blowing up and having to sleep on Lynch and Rollins' bus. "The part of the story people don't know (...) before I went to bed, I might have had a few drinks," he said, claiming he slept there during WrestleMania season to not stress his family because he was stressed out. "I was pretty tired, so I'm definitely really excited to go to sleep for like 30 minutes. And then I hear, like, just a loud – I don't really know how to describe it – just like, two bangs, and I thought they were gunshots."

Rhodes was then told to get off the bus, and recalled that he was surprised at how massive the fire was, comparing it to the Mummy ride at Universal Studios. "And then I just see this giant hole and this fire running up and down the bus – and again, had a few drinks, super tired – I grab my picture of my family, I grab my boots, and I'm looking at the bus and I'm looking at the bus like 'I had more time...'"