WWE Star Cody Rhodes Says His Tour Bus Caught Fire

In two days, Cody Rhodes will once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania. Before he steps onto WWE's grandest stage, though, Rhodes has revealed some rather scary news.

As announced on X (formerly Twitter), Rhodes' tour bus, which is currently sponsored by Wheatley American Vodka, unexpectedly caught on fire Thursday evening. Luckily, with the help of the Philadelphia Fire Department, all occupants were safely evacuated. Rhodes was even able to snag two undisclosed items out of his bus as well.

"Before you hear it elsewhere – my tour bus caught fire last night," Rhodes wrote. "Everybody is safe and okay. The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans. Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept."

Before you hear it elsewhere – my tour bus caught fire last night 🔥 Everybody is safe and okay The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 5, 2024

With his tour bus fire successfully extinguished, Rhodes will now pivot his focus back to the uphill battle that awaits him. 24 hours before facing Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to take on the pair of Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 40. Should Rhodes and Rollins secure the win, The Bloodline members will be barred from night two's title match. However, if Reigns and The Rock emerge victorious, night two's title match will be contested under Bloodline Rules, where interference from The Bloodline isn't just encouraged, but guaranteed.

WWE's WrestleMania 40 premium live event will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with night one taking place on April 6, and night two on April 7.