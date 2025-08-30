WWE's Seth Rollins Calls ESPN Partnership 'Huge Step For Us, Legitimizing What We Do'

WWE's recent deal with ESPN is set to bring the promotion's future Premium Live Events to the mainstream sports platform, potentially bringing not just WWE but the sport into an era of legitimacy. Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins seems to share this sentiment, and during an interview with ESPN, he explained how important the deal is for WWE.

Rollins opened by listing the details of the deal, noting how things are kicking off sooner than anticipated, and that the first WWE Premium Live Event on ESPN will be Wrestlepalooza. "I'm stoked, man. I'm stoked to be a part of the ESPN family," he expressed. "As we start to dip our toe even further into the mainstream and really integrate ourselves into the mainstream, this is a huge step for us; legitimizing what we do as artists, as athletes."

"For me, personally, I mean I grew up... a lot of people had, like, the Saturday morning cartoons or the morning cartoons before school, I grew up watching SportsCenter," Rollins claimed, expressing that ESPN and WWE coming together is like his two favorite things being in one place. "I'm looking forward to this partnership and everything that it brings." Another notable name who shared his take on the WWE-ESPN deal was Roman Reigns, who similarly expressed how big of a deal it is, while praising both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Nick Khan for their role in making it happen. Like his former friend-turned-rival, Reigns also focused on the art of the industry and how it can allow wrestlers to grow.

