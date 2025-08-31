Montez Ford Says He Married Bianca Belair Because He Was Afraid Of WWE Hall Of Famer

Although Montez Ford and Bianca Belair have been married for the past seven years, forming their relationship while trying to climb the ranks in "WWE NXT" was more difficult than he initially expected. According to Ford during a recent interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," dating a fellow Superstar in WWE was often frowned upon at the time, but things only became more challenging for him when WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry advised Belair not to pursue romantic relationships with anybody in the company.

"Mark told her not to date nobody," Ford said. "We were like probably the first couple to actually like break it out in the PC cause it used to be a thing where man you don't date in the business man, you don't date in the business at all. And if you do, you keep that under wraps ... I had to go talk to Mark on top of that. He was like, 'Yeah man, you know, I told her, don't be dating nobody here, but you know, if y'all going to do it right, then it's okay.' And I already knew what he meant by that. Like, if y'all going to do it right, like if you going to marry her, then that's okay. So, that's why I married her cause I got scared about Mark Henry."

Ford also revealed that he couldn't even share the news with his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins because he wanted to respect Belair's privacy and keep the relationship as secretive as possible.

