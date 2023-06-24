Photos: WWE Stars Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Renew Wedding Vows In Las Vegas

Professional wrestling has seen plenty of power couples form over the years. And we're not just talking about legendary tag team partners like the Legion of Doom or the Dudley Boyz either. Many wrestlers have been lucky enough to find life partners as well. Couples like Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Taya Valkyrie and the newly christened Johnny TV, and Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson are just a few examples of how the industry can bring people together outside of the squared circle. And now it looks like another fan-favorite couple has declared their intentions to stay together for the long haul.

During a recent visit to Las Vegas, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford renewed their wedding vows on their fifth anniversary as husband and wife "even though we meant our vows the 1st time we said them." The former women's champion posted pictures from the occasion on her Instagram and shared some heartfelt words: "I'll marry you over and over and over again."

"The EST of WWE" also shared some insight into the multi-time tag team champion's proposal. As exciting and electric as he can be in the ring, apparently Ford got so excited over the notion of spending the rest of his life with Belair that he altered his plans a bit. "[Montez Ford] was suppose to propose at the Grand Canyon 5 years ago but got too excited and proposed in the parking lot on the way to the airport! Lol so we took it back to Vegas 5 years later to renew our vows!" Though their careers have been kept largely separate on WWE TV, their partnership is clearly thriving offscreen. However, the WWE Universe will get to see more of their life together soon when their upcoming reality show is finally released on Hulu.