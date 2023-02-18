Bianca Belair Explains Why She And Montez Ford Don't Work Together Onscreen In WWE

Whether it be Beth Phoenix and Edge, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano, or another pairing, there are plenty of married couples sharing the spotlight in professional wrestling, and that has been the case for a long time. But it isn't for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, as she explained to "Sherri" that they "like to keep it separate, and keep our marriage sacred and have something for ourselves." Of course, it isn't a secret that the two "WWE Raw" superstars are married, after all, Belair made her main roster debut by saving The Street Profits from an attack by Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory. However, even though they've been in matches together, WWE hasn't committed to a regular onscreen pairing.

"I just feel like we both have enough talent, he can have his own light and I can have my own light and we can both just go out there and support each other," Belair said. "And too, sometimes I feel like you go out there and you put your marriage in a storyline and then it's like me having to fight another girl for my man. I'm like, 'listen, I don't have to fight for what's mine, okay.'"

For fans who might be disappointed to learn that storylines involving Belair and Ford together aren't part of their plans, there will be plenty of content concerning their relationship coming soon. That's because they're the latest wrestling couple to star in a reality series, following in the footsteps of The Miz and Maryse, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and those who were part of "Total Divas." Filming began last year, but a release date for the show, which will stream on Hulu, is currently unknown.

