Both in the WWE ring and on reality television programs, The Miz and Maryse are without question a true power couple within WWE. Since meeting during the WWE ‘Diva Search’ competition, the couple has grown in stature, power, as well as in regards to the size of their family.

Speaking with E! News, whilst promoting the upcoming 3rd season of their reality show ‘Miz and Mrs’, the ‘It Couple’ was asked about the possibility of one of their daughters potentially following in their footsteps into a WWE ring.

“I think she can do whatever she wants to do, and we’ll ask her and see what she wants to do when she grows up”, said Maryse.

“The women in WWE, they’re strong, they’re powerful, they’re smart, they’re athletic – they are everything you would want a woman to be! I mean – I married a WWE superstar”, added The Miz. “But if that’s what she wants, then we’ll guide her that way. If she wants to do something else, then allow that to be it too. Whatever her dream is, we’ll help her out with it.”

Given that both of the Mizanin children are still at toddler ages, both parents were quick to add they would be happy to support their daughters regardless of what field they go into.

“She’s three and a half months, so I can’t wait to see what she wants to do, what she likes, you know?”, said the French Canadian.

“I imagine things will change, I didn’t know what I wanted to do until I was 20 years old!”, stressed the 2-time WWE champion Miz.

Season 3 of ‘Miz and Mrs’, will debut on the USA network on June 6th.

