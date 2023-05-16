Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Promote Upcoming Show At Disney Upfront

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recently filmed a reality show for the Disney-owned streaming platform Hulu, and it appears that Disney is making a big show of having the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion and her husband as part of the family.

WWE public relations posted a photo of Belair, Ford, and soon-to-be ESPN host Pat McAfee backstage at Disney's annual upfront presentation for potential advertisers. Belair and Ford are there to promote their new show, while McAfee is there to promote his new deal with ESPN, which will see him bring his eponymous show to the Disney-owned network for a reported eight figures.