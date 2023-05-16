Pat McAfee Show Officially Moving To ESPN In Multi-Million Dollar Deal

In 2023, there may not be any broadcaster in higher demand than Pat McAfee.

The New York Post is reporting that McAfee has accepted an extremely lucrative offer from ESPN, said to be a multi-million dollar deal that is reportedly eight figures, to bring his popular "Pat McAfee Show" to the network. ESPN owner Disney is rumored to be bringing McAfee to their upfronts presentation for advertisers on Tuesday to announce the deal, which will release McAfee from his 4-year, $120 million dollar deal with his current sponsor FanDuel, in which McAfee was in his second year. McAfee's show will reportedly remain on YouTube in some capacity as well.