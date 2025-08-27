AEW's Swerve Strickland Reveals He's Undergone Knee Surgery Following Forbidden Door

After it was revealed last week that Swerve Strickland has been dealing with a torn meniscus for years, which was recently aggravated during a match, the AEW star has seemingly undergone surgery on his knee. Strickland posted a picture of his bandaged leg on his Instagram Story this morning, less than three full days after losing to Kazuchika Okada at AEW Forbidden Door. The wrestler also shared an image of Solid Snake, protagonist of the Metal Gear video game series, recovering from an injury.

The initial report on Strickland's knee stated that first tore his meniscus while working out at the WWE Performance Center in 2019. He opted for rehab instead of surgery, but his meniscus seems to have never fully healed.

Strickland had been working with the Jacksonville Jaguars medical team to see what could be done, as AEW owner Tony Khan's family also owns the NFL team. Though Strickland was cleared to work the match against Okada on Sunday, it seems he'll step away for the foreseeable future as he heals up.

Unfortunately for AEW, Strickland isn't the only top star that the company will have to do without for the time being. His former (temporary) tag team partner Will Ospreay is dealing with a neck injury that's slated to keep him out for an extended period of time as well. Recent months have also seen the losses of "Switchblade" Jay White, Nick Wayne, and Adam Cole, who may not be able to return due to his history of concussions.