Former WWE Signee Recalls Indi Hartwell Being Made To Finish Match Despite Injury

Across her career in WWE, Indi Hartwell didn't win any main roster gold, but in NXT she seemed to be poised for stardom some day. However, Hartwell unfortunately had a lot on her shoulders during her NXT Women's Championship run, and according to former WWE wrestler Alexis Lete, Hartwell was forced to wrestle through an injury or face being stripped of the title.

During her interview on the "That One Time with Adam Metwally," Lete claimed that the aforementioned situation with Hartwell was the scariest moment in her short WWE career.

"She broke her ankle, and so the medical staff came and got her, and it was a three-way, so the other girls are just calling it on the fly," she said. "And they were sitting back with medical and they were like: 'If you don't go back out there and like win this match, we're gonna get your title taken away! So, like, you better hobble out there and finish the match!'"

Hartwell grit her teeth and got back to the match.

"So, with her broken leg, she literally like hobbles back out into the arena and just like throws a punch and then like covers someone, and in it she's standing up!" Lete added, noting that they were then unsure whether or not Hartwell actually suffered an injury or not. However, she further claimed that wrestlers often finish matches with injuries and fans have no idea. "Seeing that in real life was when I was like 'Oh, I'm not meant for this.' Because I wouldn't go back out there!" Despite her stance on competing in wrestling, Lete claimed she would've loved to be a manager or mouthpiece instead.

