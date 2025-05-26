Indi Hartwell Opens Up About Emotional WWE Release, Getting Back Her Ring Name

Hartwell also clarified a few things, admitting that she had finally stopped worrying about WWE letting her go when they made the call to release her, and confirmed she had her green card taken care of. Most importantly, she also confirmed that after being released, she had to ask WWE to give her back her ring name. She then proceeded to tell the story about why she originally sold the Indi Hartwell name to WWE in the first place.

"I think it was when 'NXT 2.0' started, they went through that whole weird thing of 'You have to...you can't have your real name, and you also can't have a name that we don't own,'" Hartwell said. "So they gave me the option to change my name or sell it to them. So I sold it to them. And then, it was always of the back of my mind like 'Oh my gosh, if I get released, what name am I going to be?' That's a big deal to me. So when I got the call that I was being released, they said 'Okay, we're releasing you,' I said 'Okay, cool. So I sold my name to the company. Is there anyway I can get that back?' And then we got it all figured out. I got the rights to it and everything. I'm very lucky."

