FTR Vs. Cope & Christian Set For AEW All Out 2025

FTR are due to face Christian Cage and Cope at AEW All Out in Toronto.

Cope and Christian reunited in the ring for the first time in 13 years as they defeated the pair of Kip Sabian and Killswitch on Sunday's Forbidden Door event, and with it being made clear beforehand that they had banded together to deal with Christian's problem in that team and then Cope's problem in FTR, it felt like a foregone conclusion that they were going down that road sooner or later.

That road started during this week's "AEW Dynamite" as FTR and Stokely Hathaway opened the show with an in-ring promo segment. Before long, they found themselves interrupted by the emerging Cope. Though he would look behind him, clearly expecting his partner to join him, before Cage emerged behind FTR in the ring to deliver a Killswitch to Hathaway and ensue a brawl between the teams.

Security broke them up, leaving Cope and Christian in the ring, and the latter sought to address FTR's fathers per his running gimmick; Cope took the mic, declining to stoop that low, but when the crowd booed him for doing so he relented and let Christian finish what he had to say.

Cope then made the formal challenge for him and Christian against FTR at All Out on September 20.