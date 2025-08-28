Hurt Syndicate Help The Opps Retain AEW World Trios Titles

The Opps completed their third defense of the World Trios Championship against the Gates of Agony and Ricochet during "AEW Dynamite."

The challengers were looking to follow up on their Forbidden Door Zero Hour victory over JetSpeed and Michael Oku while the champions were coming off of their own defense on the pre-show against the War Dogs from NJPW. But the looming shadow over the title match came as a result of the challengers' action on the main card, interfering in the three-way Tag title match to cost the Hurt Syndicate their reign to Bro-dido.

As expected, that factored into the match at perhaps the worst time, with Ricochet climbing to the top ropes as Joe lay prone in the ring; the referee had been preoccupied with illegal men Katsuyori Shibata and Toa Liona grappled on the apron, allowing MVP to emerge and strike Ricochet across the back with his cane. Powerhouse Hobbs then entered the ring to deliver a Spinebuster, followed up with a PK from Shibata and then finally Joe locking in the Coquina Clutch to secure the win and title retention.

After the match, when the Opps had taken their leave, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin made their entrance to confront the Gates of Agony – Ricochet was left slumped in the ring – and the two teams brawled to up the ramp to close the segment.