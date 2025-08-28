Booker T: Plenty Of Blame To Go Around To Raja Jackson-Syko Stu Incident At Knokx Pro

This past weekend, many on social media were outraged by a viral clip showing, Raja Jackson, attacking indie pro wrestler Syko Stu in the ring at a Knox Pro event. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his take on the situation and who he thinks is to blame during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"My initial reaction is just like everybody else that is of sound mind," Booker opined. "I thought it was an egregious act. I thought it was, you know, aggravated assault; assault at the least. And I think anybody who had a part of that should take a little bit of part of the blame." Booker then expressed that not only should Raja be blamed for his actions but whoever allowed him to be involved in the event as well. "This was something that shouldn't have happened all across the board."

Booker further criticized the entire production, noting how it seems like safety wasn't the main priority of the show, and noted how Stu even seemed to have taken the bump instead of fighting off Jackson picking him up for the slam. Booker said that he's praying for Stu to get better but also looked at things from the other side of the equation. "I feel like Raja Jackson — he's in a bad position too — he's in a really bad position," Booker added. "This is just the beginning of the fallout of the situation."

