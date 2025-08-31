JBL Says This AEW Star Was One Of The Best Heels Of All Time In WWE

Along with being one of WWE's greatest heels in the mid-2000s, John Bradshaw Layfield had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented villains to ever step foot inside the squared circle, such as Kurt Angle, Randy Orton and Chris Jericho. However, there is one current AEW star that JBL believes is one of the best heels in WWE history, as he explained on "Something To Wrestle With" that Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, was among some of the smartest antagonist's in the industry.

"I thought Edge was a great heel. I mean, unbelievable world class heel. I mean, we talk about great heels of all time, Edge is one of them ... He had an idea of being a heel. Edge is a very smart guy, you know, nearly everybody knows by now. But, man, he was so good at being a heel."

JBL continued to praise Copeland's heel work by reflecting on CM Punk cashing-in his Money In The Bank contract on him to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2008, stating that the moment was elevated due to the characters involved and the "Ultimate Opportunist's'" history with the briefcase.

"You already got this straightedge underdog against this terrific heel with this cabinet or faction, whatever you want to call around him. And all of a sudden, he cashes in this Money In The Bank with a similar way that Edge had done it before. I thought the whole thing was incredibly well done and one of the reasons it was so well done, the story was well written, but it was done by terrific performers in CM Punk and Edge."

