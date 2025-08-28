Former WWE Writer Shares Disturbing Story Involving Vince McMahon & Ashley Massaro

In the wake of Janel Grant accusing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse in a 2024 lawsuit, a new light was shone on the tragic story of former WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro. Massaro, who passed away in 2019, had previously filed a lawsuit against WWE in 2016, claiming she had been sexually assaulted during a WWE Tribute to the Troops tour years earlier, and that WWE ultimately persuaded her not to report it. The incident was later investigated by NCIS, who closed the case in 2020.

After her death, it emerged that Massaro had also accused McMahon of preying on her and other female talents, as well as punishing her when she rejected her advances, accusations that were corroborated by her former boyfriend, Paul London. Today however, an even more disturbing story involving Massaro and McMahon has emerged. On the "Bein' Ian with Jordan Jensen" podcast, former WWE writer Dan St. German told a story of McMahon made sexual advances towards Massaro in front of other WWE wrestlers and personnel while on a plane ride during a WWE European tour.

According to St. German, upon the plane landing, McMahon asked for everyone to leave the plane except him and Massaro. The wrestlers then proceeded to the tarmac, while St. German claims McMahon and Massaro had sex on the plane, with St. German providing graphic details as the podcast hosts laughed. St. German didn't give a time table for when the incident took place, beyond saying it occurred during a "SmackDown" tour. Neither St. German nor the other podcast hosts brought up the accusations Massaro or London had made towards McMahon, leaving it unclear if they were unaware of them.