AEW Broadcaster Taz To Be Inducted Into 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall Of Fame At Collision

This week, All Elite Wrestling kicked off its multi-week residency at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, which famously served as the home of ECW for many years. With this in mind, the company arranged a special tribute to AEW commentator and ECW legend Taz after Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air. Per PWInsider, this celebration also came with the announcement that Taz will receive his official induction into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame during Saturday's taping of "AEW Collision."

In his six years with ECW, Taz enjoyed two reigns as ECW World Heavyweight Champion, three as ECW Tag Team Champion, and two more with the ECW World Television Championship. "The Human Suplex Machine" also held the FTW Championship, which AEW later resurrected in 2020. His son HOOK became a three-time and last ever FTW Champion before retiring the title in September 2024.

For the career celebration of Taz, members of the AEW roster gathered around the ring in Team Taz Dojo shirts. AEW President Tony Khan shared some kind words for Taz as well.

"After a great night here for the first ever AEW show in the 2300 Arena, I can't think of a more fitting way to end AEW's first night here than to pay homage, to pay respect, to the greatest legend in my opinion in the history of this building," Khan said in the exclusive AEW footage. "It's been an honor following you almost my entire life. This is only the second time I've ever been in this building ... I was 13 years old and I was wearing a Taz shirt. You're a hero to me, to millions of people around the world. Thank you, Taz."

Taz himself was admittedly surprised by the gesture, as his wife and son kept him in the dark about it. Nevertheless, he is grateful and now prepared to take his place into the Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame on Saturday, when his official banner will be raised.