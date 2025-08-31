Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Recalls Falling In Love With His Wife

On professional wrestling television, Scarlett Bordeaux serves as the manager for Karrion Kross, also known as Killer Kross. In real life, the two are happily married, having officially tied the knot back on an Alaskan glacier in April 2022. During a recent interview with "Cultaholic Wrestling," Kross opened up about his instant affection for Scarlett upon their initial encounter.

"The first time I met her, when she had dark hair, I was like, 'Man, I feel like I've met this person before.' Then I meet her again, she has blonde hair in the same day, and I go, 'Man, I feel like I've met this person before.' I just met her, but I kept having that moment," Kross said. "I was just like I think something's wrong with me. I talked to a buddy of mine. He's like, 'No, dude, you're in love.' And I was like, 'I've been in love before.' He was like 'No, I think you thought you were in love before. You were probably attracted to somebody. You're actually in love now. This is what it's like.'

"I thought 'I'm not sure I like this.' It was an obsessive, neurotic thing where I couldn't stop thinking about her, and it felt like I was powerless to it. It kind of freaked me out. It was a little intimidating."

According to Kross, he kept his romantic feelings for Scarlett bottled up inside. Still, she somehow sensed them, leading her to proclaim that their feelings were mutual. As they say, the rest is history, with Kross and Scarlett even having an upcoming independent wrestling event named after them. The event, titled "Killer Smokeshow," will take place under the Wrestle Pro banner on September 21.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cultaholic Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.