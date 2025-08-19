Karrion Kross & Scarlett Announced For First Indie Wrestling Show Since WWE Release

Following their recent exits from WWE, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have already confirmed themselves for a number of future convention-related appearances. As of Tuesday, their first independent wrestling outing has been revealed as well.

Wrestle Pro made the announcement on X, writing "WrestlePro returns to the Rahway Rec Center on 9/21 just TWO WEEKS after our Alwayz Ready event on 9/12! Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are BACK!" Attached to the news was a graphic confirming the show's title as "Killer Smokeshow," with the former term being a nod to Kross' now-revived ring name and the latter being Scarlett's nickname.

WrestlePro returns to the Rahway Rec Center on 9/21 just TWO WEEKS after our Alwayz Ready event on 9/12! Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are BACK! Tickets go on sale tonight at 7pm Doors / Meet & Greet – 4:30pm

Bell time – 6pmhttps://t.co/MD5j8zPbs4 pic.twitter.com/E1eNWoICw0 — 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) August 19, 2025

Kross will be in action at the September 21 event against an opponent yet to be determined. His last in-ring performance came on night one of WWE SummerSlam, where former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn won in clean fashion. Days later, Kross and Scarlett's existing WWE contracts expired.

According to Kross, WWE put a new deal on the table for him with only a 24-hour window to respond. When Kross further inquired about the data WWE used to arrive at their offer, however, WWE declined to elaborate and later withdrew the offer altogether.

Wrestle Pro's "Killer Smokeshow" event will mark Scarlett and Kross' first indie appearance since Josh Barnett's XIII, which took place in April 2025 under the Game Changer Wrestling banner. Prior to that, Kross competed against Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Ric Flair's Last Match under Jim Crockett Promotions, just days before he and Scarlett returned to WWE in August 2022.