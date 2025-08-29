AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/27/25

Last week, "AEW Dynamite" posted one of its lowest viewership figures of the year, having drawn 565,000 viewers after recording totals above the 600,000 mark for several consecutive weeks. This past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" did grow its audience following AEW Forbidden Door, but it was a marginal increase compared to many other shows that followed some of the promotion's largest events of the year.

According to "Wrestlenomics," "Dynamite" averaged 585,000 viewers and posted a 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 4%, but the demo would drop by an astonishing 19%, making it "Dynamite's" lowest rating in the 18-49 since last March. Additionally, "Dynamite's" numbers in the 18-49 demo have declined by 27% since August 2024, with the program's total viewership also being down by 6% since this time last year. Although the results of AEW Forbidden Door didn't seem to move the needle for Wednesday's show, "Dynamite" still managed to rank #4 on the night for cable in 18-49 demo.

Since "Dynamite" also became available on HBO Max, AEW has struggled to grow their viewership on cable, with many fans opting to watch the program on the streaming platform instead. This has also led "Dynamite" to post lower numbers than "WWE NXT" on the CW, with the latter averaging nearly 60,000 more viewers than its competition throughout the summer. AEW will also be heading into its most challenging quarter of the year, as cable will only become more competitive once the NHL and NBA season begins this coming October.