AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/20/2025

Throughout this summer, viewership for "AEW Dynamite" has remained steady, with the show consistently drawing over 600,000 viewers a week and occasionally reaching the 700,000 mark. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite," with AEW recording one of its weakest viewership figures of the year.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 565,000 viewers and posted a 0.16 in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the lowest total viewership for AEW's flagship show on Wednesday's since April. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership declined by 18%, with the 18-49 demo also dropping by 6%. Additionally, "Dynamite" has yet to improve in the key demographic since last year, having plummeted in the category by 23% since August 2024. Despite pulling in one of their worst viewership numbers of the year, "Dynamite" still ranked #7 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demo.

When it comes to quarter-hour breakdowns, AEW started strong on Wednesday night, with the opening segment between Will Ospreay, the Death Riders, JetSpeed and Hiroshi Tanahashi averaging 645,000 viewers. However, viewership quickly subsided following the angle, with "Dynamite" losing over 100,000 viewers by 9 p.m EST. AEW would be unable to recover for the remainder of the night, having only increased their audience by 15,000 viewers by the main event of the show. Although this week's numbers were disappointing, "Dynamite" has the opportunity to bounce back next Wednesday with viewers hopefully tuning in following AEW Forbidden Door this weekend.