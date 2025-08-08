AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/6/2025

Following a successful three week residency in Chicago, Illinois, AEW hit the road once again for the August 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which took place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The fans in attendance got to see Alex Windsor advance to the AEW TBS Championship four-way match at Forbidden Door, Brody King and Bandido upset The Young Bucks to reach the AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament final, and MJF pick up a victory over Mark Briscoe, despite Briscoe getting his foot on the bottom rope during the decisive pinfall.

AEW's successful 2025 has been well documented already, but this week's episode of "Dynamite" has gotten everyone talking as Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have confirmed that the show averaged a total of 711,000 viewers. This is not only a 16% increase on the July 30 episode's 612,000 viewers, but it's also 16% higher than the trailing four week average of 611,000 viewers, making it the second most watched episode of "Dynamite" in 2025, with the top spot currently being occupied by the Grand Slam Mexico episode that aired on June 18, and none of these numbers include those who streamed the show on HBO MAX.

The show kicked off with a total of 766,000 viewers in the first quarter, which was not only the peak for the evening, but a total that would also be reached in the fourth quarter which featured the end of the women's four way match, The Young Bucks backstage interview, and the in-ring segment with The Don Callis Family. As the night went on, the viewership would gradually drop to 620,000 viewers by the end of the second hour, but the 12 minute overrun did see a slight boost in viewership as the show went off the air with 646,000 viewers.

It wasn't just the viewership that saw a boost as the 18-49 demographic rose significantly compared to recent weeks. The August 6 episode posted a 0.18 number, 20% higher than the 0.15 number that was not only posted the week before, but was also the trailing four week average in the demo. This meant that "Dynamite" topped the prime time cable rankings in their timeslot, while also finishing second for the night when including shows that kicked off after "Dynamite," with "South Park" on Comedy Central finishing first for the night with a 0.34. With that said, a 0.18 number was enough for "Dynamite" to finish eighth for the night when including network telecasts as well.