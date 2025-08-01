AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/30/25

The third and final episode of "AEW Dynamite" to take place at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois took place on July 30 and it was the most loaded show AEW had produced during their residency up until that point. The Young Bucks advanced in the AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament, Athena and Billie Starkz picked up a huge win over Alex Windsor and the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, and in a rematch from their encounter at All In Texas, Hangman Page successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.

With all of this action, AEW were clearly looking to make a big splash in the TV ratings, and according to both Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider, the effort paid off to a certain extent. The July 30 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 612,000 viewers, a 1% increase on the 608,000 viewers the July 23 episode earned, and another 1% increase on the trailing four week average that currently sits at 604,000 viewers, with all of these figures not including the people who streamed the show on HBO MAX.

There was also movement in the 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" posted a 0.15 number, a 7% increase on the 0.14 number that was posted a week earlier, bringing it back in line with the trailing four week average of 0.15. This was enough to have "Dynamite" rank fifth for the night in its timeslot in the cable rankings, with The Programming Insider placing "Dynamite" seventh overall when including the shows that aired after 10PM EST, meaning that "Dynamite" was beaten by all three hours of news coverage on FOX News, the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty, the "SportsCenter Prime" coverage that aired after the WNBA, and a repeat episode of "Family Guy."