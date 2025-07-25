AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, July 23, 2025

All Elite Wrestling continued their residency in the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois with the July 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," a show that once again had a lot of people talking. "Timeless" Toni Storm got the better of Billie Starkz, FTR advanced in the AEW Tag Team Championship eliminator tournament over JetSpeed, and after seeing Mark Briscoe being beaten down by the Death Riders, Hangman Page made his AEW World Championship rematch with Jon Moxley official for next week.

As far as the TV ratings on TBS are concerned, it was another mixed bag for AEW, as the July 23 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 608,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider, marking a 3% increase on the 588,000 viewers from the previous week. This was also a marginal increase on the trailing four week average that currently sits at 606,000 viewers, and like every show AEW had broadcast on TV this year, those figures don't include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX. The show started off with 669,000 viewers, but dropped to 578,000 viewers by the end of Q2. This figure would then fluctuate across the rest of the show, with a total of 609,000 viewers still watching as the show went off the air.

While the average viewership went up, the 18-49 demographic once again took a hit as the July 23 episode only posted a 0.14 number. This is a 7% decrease from the 0.15 number that was posted a week earlier, and 12% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.16, making this past week's number the lowest since the April 23 episode, which also posted a 0.14. Because of this low number, "Dynamite" ended up ranking in eighth place for the evening in the prime time cable rankings, being beaten the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox which topped the night, all three hours of FOX News, the season premiere of "South Park," a repeat episode of "Family Guy," and SportsCenter.