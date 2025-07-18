AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/16/2025

Following their historic All In Texas pay-per-view on July 12, All Elite Wrestling returned to TV on July 16 with the first episode of "AEW Dynamite" since Hangman Page won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. Page got the victory over the Death Riders in the "Dynamite" main event, Thekla walked out of Chicago $100,000 richer, and everyone, including ring announcer Justin Roberts, got the chance to mock the now former EVP's of AEW, The Young Bucks.

Many people expected a lot of eyes on TBS given the hype surrounding what went down at All In Texas, but the "Dynamite" ratings turned out to be a mixed bag as both Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider confirmed that the July 16 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 588,000 viewers. This is actually an 8% decrease from the July 9 average of 637,000 viewers, as well as 8% lower than the trailing four week average of 642,000 viewers. However, much like every episode of AEW programming in 2025, these figures only account for those who watched the show on TBS, not the fans who streamed the show on HBO Max.

There was also a drop in the 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.15, 6% lower than the 0.16 from the previous week, and 12% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.17. However, the big news for AEW was that 0.15 was enough to have them rank first for the night when it comes to prime time cable telecasts, with Wrestlenomics claiming that they narrowly beat "Gutfeld" on FOX News (which also posted a 0.15 but with less viewers), while The Programming Insider had them tied for first place overall. 0.15 was also enough to once again see "Dynamite" break into the top ten for the night when including network telecasts, placing ninth for the evening.