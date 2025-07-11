AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/9/2025

AEW All In Texas is looming large and anticipation is building for All Elite Wrestling's biggest show of the year, but before they get to Globe Life Field, the company had the small matter of the July 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Megan Bayne bagged herself the number two spot in the women's Casino Gauntlet match, Gabe Kidd made his return to the company to strengthen The Death Riders ahead of this weekend, and Swerve Strickland had The Young Bucks questioning how they will ever financially recover from having their limousine crushed by a mini excavator.

The hype surrounding All In Texas reflected in the TV ratings for this week, as Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider reported that the July 9 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 637,000 viewers. This is a 9% increase on the 584,000 average viewers that watched "Dynamite 300," and is 1% higher than the trailing four week average of 632,000 viewers, with all of these figures not factoring in those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

The big news for the July 9 episode was in the 18-49 demographic as the show, once again, posted a 0.16 number. While this is the same as "Dynamite 300," and is 6% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.17, "Dynamite" actually ranked first on cable for the night, narrowly beating the "Gutfield!" hour of FOX News. Not only did the show rank first for all prime time cable shows on Wednesday night, but it also broke back into the top ten when including network telecasts, placing ninth for the evening. "Dynamite" will return next Wednesday (July 16) with all of the fallout from All In Texas, with the ratings likely to shift depending on what happens at Globe Life Field on July 12.