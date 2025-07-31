Hangman Page Wins AEW World Title Rematch With Jon Moxley In The Middle Of Dynamite

"Hangman" Adam Page is still AEW World Champion after his first successful title defense on "AEW Dynamite" where he defeated Jon Moxley in an All In Texas rematch. Everyone was meant to be barred from ringside during the match and security attempted to keep the Death Riders away from the competitors.

After the men battled in the ring to start off the match, Moxley took Page to the outside. Moxley hit a piledriver to Hangman on the ring steps, but the champion was able to continue on. Moxley then got Page back out of the ring a second time and cleared off the commentary desk, but it was Page to hit a Deadeye to Moxley on top of it.

Page got Moxley back in the ring and hit a lariat, but Moxley kicked out. Page then hit a Tombstone piledriver and got Moxley in the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring, but Moxley got his foot on the rope. Moxley hit a second piledriver to Page on the apron, then a third back in the ring, but Page kicked out. The champion hit a second Dead Eye, but accidentally took out the referee, and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta distracted the security guards on the outside for Marina Shafir at ringside to get the title belt to Moxley. The challenger hit Page with it, but he kicked out. The referee then threw Shafir out and she was confronted by security before Castagnoli dragged her over the barricade.

As the Death Riders were leaving the arena, Darby Allin leapt from the balcony and took them out, distracting Moxley back in the ring. Hangman hit him with a big boot, followed by a Buckshot Lariat, then a third Deadeye, and a second Buckshot for the victory.