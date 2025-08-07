Kyle Fletcher's First AEW TNT Title Challenger Revealed

Last Thursday, Kyle Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight to win the TNT Title on "AEW Collision," putting an end to the 56-year-old's reign after just having won the championship at AEW All In last month. This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Don Callis honored the title win with a celebratory painting of he and Fletcher, which led the young star to promise his manager that he will be a fighting champion, announcing that his first title defence will be on "Collision" this upcoming Saturday. However, AEW President Tony Khan was quick to announce Fletcher's first opponent for the championship, as he took to social media early Thursday morning to reveal that NJPW legend Tomohiro Ishii will have the opportunity to win the TNT Title this weekend.

"#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max This Saturday TNT Title Match @kylefletcherpro vs Tomohiro Ishii After Ishii + The Conglomeration won $200,000 on Collision at @TheDonCallis Family's expense, new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will defend the belt vs Ishii THIS SATURDAY!"

#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday TNT Title Match@kylefletcherpro vs Tomohiro Ishii After Ishii + The Conglomeration won $200,000 on Collision at @TheDonCallis Family's expense,

new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will defend the belt vs Ishii

THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/VMP4zWvSXh — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 7, 2025

The last time Fletcher and Ishii battled in singles action was almost a full year ago when "The ProtoStar" emerged victorious in a twelve minute bout on "Collision." Additionally, both men have competed against each other in multi-man matches or in tag team contests over the years, with Fletcher often besting Ishii. Therefore, with a win this Saturday, Fletcher would improve to 5-0 against Ishii in all competition, unless the "Stone Pitbull" finally breaks the streak and captures the title.