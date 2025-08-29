Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Discusses Potential Return To His Roots

Before Matt Riddle joined the world of professional wrestling, he built himself a career in mixed martial arts, having competed in the UFC and only losing three of his eleven fights during his five-year stint with the promotion. Since being released from WWE in 2023, Riddle has mostly focused on performing on the independent wrestling scene and his outside ventures away from the squared circle, but in a recent interview with "Inside The Ring," he explained that he's considering returning to MMA in the near future. The former United States Champion claimed that he doesn't see WWE looking to rehire him anytime soon, and feels that stepping back inside the cage will be a substantial addition to his other commitments.

"I'm wrestling quite a bit, but I've been talking to BKFC [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship] about fighting and I've been talking to the Real American Wrestling ... I think this year, 2025 to 2026, you might see me step back into a ring and cage and probably start shooting on people again. I love wrestling, but I mean, I got fired two years ago and I don't think they're coming back around. I'm making crazy money on the indies. I make great money on my OF, it's insane," Riddle said. "In today's day and time, it's about buzz. It's really hard to get buzz and it's really hard to maintain buzz. But I think if I start fighting again and I'm competing in shoot level competitions and I'm also wrestling full time, I think that combination, that trifecta will help things."

Last year, Riddle revealed that he's been training twice a week for MMA while wrestling on the indies, and feels that he'll find success in the sport if he can maintain his conditioning and physical health going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ Sports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.