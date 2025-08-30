Jade Cargill, Mia Yim Become No. 1 Contenders To Pair Of WWE Women's Championships

Mia Yim and Jade Cargill staked their claims to the Women's United States and WWE Women's Championships respectively during "WWE SmackDown."

Yim secured her opportunity in style as she defeated US Champion Giulia's manager, Kiana James, with it being stipulated she had to go through her before getting to the champion, beating her in seven seconds. While Cargill declared that she had been made the number one contender to Tiffany Stratton's Women's title after she won their tag match pitting them against Nia Jax and Becky Lynch during last week's show.

Stratton reminded Cargill that she had walked out the victor during their initial bout at SummerSlam, boasting that she was the one who undefeated this year. Cargill said that Stratton had no business talking to her about undefeated streaks, maintaining that she would take her title in their incumbent bout. It has yet to be confirmed when Cargill or Yim will be getting their opportunities, with Clash in Paris on Sunday set with five scheduled matches and Wrestlepalooza on September 20.